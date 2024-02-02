Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Erode starts from Rs. 68,070.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 72,440 in Erode.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Erode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Erode, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Erode and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Erode.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 68,070 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 62,140 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 72,030 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 72,440
