The lowest price model is
Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 79,230.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 79,790 in Dehradun.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Visit your nearest
Hero HF Deluxe dealers and showrooms in Dehradun for best offers.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Dehradun, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Dehradun and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 79,230 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 70,700 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 78,660 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 79,790
