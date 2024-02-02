Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 68,070.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 73,380 in Coimbatore.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Hero HF Deluxe dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Coimbatore, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Coimbatore and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 68,070 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 62,140 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 72,030 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 73,380
