Destini 125 [2018-2025]Specs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImages
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DISCONTINUED

HERO Destini 125 [2018-2025] Mileage

₹80,048 - 86,538*
5.0
1
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Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 50 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 50 kmpl

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Variants Wise Mileage

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] price starts at ₹ 80,048 and goes up to ₹ 86,538 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025]'s top variant is XTEC.
2 Variants Available
Destini 125 [2018-2025] LX
124.6 cc
85 kmph
₹80,048*
Destini 125 [2018-2025] XTEC
124.6 cc
85 kmph
₹86,538*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Alternatives

Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Mileage: 59 kmpl
Check OffersDestini 125 MileageDestini 125 [2018-2025]vsDestini 125
Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Mileage: 50.0 kmpl
Check OffersPleasure Plus MileageDestini 125 [2018-2025]vsPleasure Plus
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Mileage: 55 kmpl
Check OffersAvenis MileageDestini 125 [2018-2025]vsAvenis
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
+1
Mileage: 45 kmpl
Check OffersAccess 125 MileageDestini 125 [2018-2025]vsAccess 125
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683
+2
Mileage: 48 kmpl
Check OffersDio 125 MileageDestini 125 [2018-2025]vsDio 125
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025
Mileage: 52.8 kmpl
Check OffersXoom 125 MileageDestini 125 [2018-2025]vsXoom 125

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

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Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Stylish city scooter with great mileage
The Hero Destini 125 is a stylish and practical 125cc scooter ideal for city commuting. It offers great mileage of around 50–55 kmpl, thanks to Hero’s i3S idle start-stop system. The design feels premium with LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels, and chrome accents. It also comes with useful features like a Bluetooth-enabled digital meter (in top variants), USB charging, and external fuel filling. Ride quality is smooth due to its telescopic suspension, and handling is easy for daily use. However, under-seat storage is limited, and braking performance—especially at the rear—could be better. Some users also feel the plastic quality of switches is average. Still, for the price, it delivers strong value, especially for riders who want fuel efficiency, comfort, and smart features in a single package. Overall, the Destini 125 is a solid choice for budget-conscious urban riders looking for style and convenience.
By: Amar Baranwal (Jul 21, 2025)
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