Stylish city scooter with great mileage

The Hero Destini 125 is a stylish and practical 125cc scooter ideal for city commuting. It offers great mileage of around 50–55 kmpl, thanks to Hero’s i3S idle start-stop system. The design feels premium with LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels, and chrome accents. It also comes with useful features like a Bluetooth-enabled digital meter (in top variants), USB charging, and external fuel filling. Ride quality is smooth due to its telescopic suspension, and handling is easy for daily use. However, under-seat storage is limited, and braking performance—especially at the rear—could be better. Some users also feel the plastic quality of switches is average. Still, for the price, it delivers strong value, especially for riders who want fuel efficiency, comfort, and smart features in a single package. Overall, the Destini 125 is a solid choice for budget-conscious urban riders looking for style and convenience.

By: Amar Baranwal ( Jul 21, 2025 )