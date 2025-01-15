HT Auto
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Front Right View
DISCONTINUED
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Front View
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Left Side
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Rear Left View
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Rear View
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Right Side
HERO Destini 125 [2018-2025]

80,048 - 86,538*Last recorded price
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Destini 125 [2018-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 124.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 49.93 kmpl

Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 50 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.35 ps

Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 9.1 ps

Speed

Category Average: 86.0 kmph

Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 85.0 kmph

View all Destini 125 [2018-2025] Specs and Features

About Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025]

Latest Update

  • 2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
  • Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more

    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Variants

    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] price starts at ₹ 80,048 and goes up to ₹ 86,538 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025]'s top variant is XTEC.

    ₹80,048*
    124.6 cc
    Max Speed
    85 kmph
    Engine
    Max Speed
    85 kmph
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Images

    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Specifications and Features

    Max Power9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage50 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.0 cc
    Max Speed85 kmph
    View all Destini 125 [2018-2025] specs and features

    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] News

    The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
    2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
    15 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
    15 Jan 2025
    The new Hero Destini 125 finally goes on sale, four months since it was first unveiled and we rode it in 2024
    New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India, prices start at 80,450
    14 Jan 2025
    The 2024 Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+
    2024 Hero Destini 125: Variants explained
    15 Sept 2024
    The Jupiter starts at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79,299 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Hero Destini 125 is also expected to priced competitively.
    2024 Hero Destini 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Spec-sheet comparison
    12 Sept 2024
    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] FAQs

    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Destini 125 [2018-2025] was Rs. 80,048-86,538 (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] was XTECwith the last recorded price of Rs. 86,538 (ex-showroom).
    The Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] offered a mileage of 50 kmpl, and made it an efficient choice for Scooter.
    Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] has been discontinued but Hero Destini 125, Honda Activa 125 and Honda Activa 7G are the top competitors of Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025].

