Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] price starts at ₹ 80,048 and goes up to ₹ 86,538 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025]'s top variant is XTEC.
Category Average: 113.3 cc
Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 124.0 cc
Category Average: 49.93 kmpl
Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 50 kmpl
Category Average: 8.35 ps
Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 9.1 ps
Category Average: 86.0 kmph
Destini 125 [2018-2025]: 85.0 kmph
|Max Power
|9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.0 cc
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
₹80,048*
₹80,450*
₹94,422*
₹76,684*
₹79,299*
₹74,691*
₹79,899*
₹86,538*
₹70,963*
₹71,484*
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
33 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
52 Reviews
User Rating
19 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Body Type
Commuter Bikes,Scooter
Body Type
Scooter
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium cast wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
