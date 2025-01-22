Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes with 124.6 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Destini 125 [2018-2025] starts at Rs. 80,048 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] price starts at ₹ 80,048 and goes up to ₹ 86,538 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025]'s top variant is XTEC.
LX
₹80,048* *Last Recorded Price
124.6 cc
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
XTEC
₹86,538* *Last Recorded Price
124.6 cc
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
