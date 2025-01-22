HT Auto
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Front Right View
1/18
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Front View
2/18
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Left Side
3/18
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Rear Left View
4/18
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Rear View
5/18
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Right Side
6/18

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Specifications

80,048 - 86,538*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Specs

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes with 124.6 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Destini 125 [2018-2025] starts at Rs. 80,048 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] sits

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1809 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Height
1135 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Saddle Height
778 mm
Width
729 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
225 km
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
Variomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
High Rigidity Under Bone Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Chrome Theme, Mobile Charging Port - Front, XSENS Technology, Side Stand Engine Cut-Off
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] News

The Hero Destini Azure is a one-off concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, bringing a more premium touch to the newly launched scooter
Hero Destini 125 Azure Concept showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025
22 Jan 2025
The newly introduced Hero Destini will rival similar scooters like TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.
2025 Hero Destini 125: Need to know what's changed? Here's a list
16 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 14: New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched, Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased & more
15 Jan 2025
The new Hero Destini 125 finally goes on sale, four months since it was first unveiled and we rode it in 2024
New-gen Hero Destini 125 launched in India, prices start at 80,450
14 Jan 2025
The 2024 Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+
2024 Hero Destini 125: Variants explained
15 Sept 2024
 Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] News

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] Variants & Price List

Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] price starts at ₹ 80,048 and goes up to ₹ 86,538 (Ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025] comes in 2 variants. Hero Destini 125 [2018-2025]'s top variant is XTEC.

LX
80,048* *Last Recorded Price
124.6 cc
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
XTEC
86,538* *Last Recorded Price
124.6 cc
9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

