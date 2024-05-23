|Battery Capacity
|0.3 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|90 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Hayasa Ojas price starts at ₹ 80,550 .
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes, Scooter
|Charging Point
|Headlight
|LED
|Model Name
Hayasa Ojas
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|GT Force RYD Plus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹80,550
₹76,555
₹65,555
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
2.5 kWh
2.2 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
26 Ah
110 km
95 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
No
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
