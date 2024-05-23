Which is the top variant of Hayasa Ojas? Hayasa Ojas comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hayasa Ojas? The Hayasa Ojas is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hayasa Ojas have, and what is the price range? The Hayasa Ojas offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 80,550 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hayasa Ojas? The Hayasa Ojas is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.