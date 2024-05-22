Which is the top variant of Hayasa Daksha? Hayasa Daksha comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hayasa Daksha? The Hayasa Daksha is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.6 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Hayasa Daksha have, and what is the price range? The Hayasa Daksha offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Hayasa Daksha? The Hayasa Daksha is an electric Scooters, powered by a high-capacity 1.6 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.