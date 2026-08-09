In 2026 Hayasa Daksha or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Daksha Price starts at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Daksha up to 90 km/charge and the Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Daksha vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Daksha
|Nyx
|Brand
|Hayasa
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 74,050
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|90 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-