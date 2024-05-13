HT Auto
  • Daksha image

    • Hayasa Daksha

    ₹74,050**Ex-showroom price
    1.6 kWh 25 kmph 90 km
    • Nirbhar image

      • Hayasa Nirbhar

      ₹65,550**Ex-showroom price
      1.6 kWh 25 kmph 90 km
      • Ojas image

        • Hayasa Ojas

        ₹80,550**Ex-showroom price
        0.3 kWh 25 kmph 90 km
        • Ira image

          • Hayasa Ira

          ₹76,750**Ex-showroom price
          0.3 kWh 25 kmph 90 km
