hamburger icon
Street GlidePriceMileageImages
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Front Right View
1/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Left View
2/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rear Left View
3/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rear Right View
4/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Rear View
5/15
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Right View
View all Images
6/15

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specifications

Harley-Davidson Street Glide starting price is Rs. 32,29,999 in India. Harley-Davidson Street Glide is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1923 cc engine. Harley-Davidson Street Glide mileage is 16.66 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
32.3 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specs

Harley-Davidson Street Glide comes with 1923 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Street Glide starts at Rs. 32.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson Street Glide sits in the ...Read More

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Length
2410 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Width
975 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
177 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
108.77 PS @ 5050 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm
Max Torque
175 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1923 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 117
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
3 in. (76.2 mm) Dual Outboard Emulsion with Preload Adjustability

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Electronic Linked Braking, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, SD Card, Flash Drive and FM, MP3, Cornering Drag-Torque Slip Control System, Cornering Enhanced Anti-lock Brake System, Voice Recognition Languages, Vehicle Information Screen (Air temperature, oil pressure and EITMS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 12.28 Inch Full Color TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Alternatives

Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

32.73 - 33.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Springfield Specs
Harley-Davidson Breakout

Harley-Davidson Breakout

31.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Breakout Specs
UPCOMING
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

28 - 29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 33.87 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Chieftain Dark Horse Specs
Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

29.56 - 41.96 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Springfield Dark Horse Specs
BMW R 18 Transcontinental

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

32.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 18 Transcontinental Specs

News

View all
  News

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson Street Glide price starts at ₹ 32.3 Lakhs .

32.3 Lakhs*
1923 cc
108.77 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

  • BMW CE-04

    • BMW CE-04

    ₹15.25 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹9.38 - 9.52 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹20.75 - 25.6 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
  • BMW M 1000 RR

    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹49 - 55 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.92 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    52,000 - 63,000
    Check Offers
    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    20.39 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Vida VX2

    Vida VX2

    59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    81,001 - 86,051
    Check Offers
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.97 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia SR 175

    Aprilia SR 175

    1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Thruxton 400

    Triumph Thruxton 400

    2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.92 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Triumph Trident 660

    Triumph Trident 660

    8.12 - 8.49 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    Odysse Electric Racer Neo

    52,000 - 63,000
    Check Offers
    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS

    20.39 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Vida VX2

    Vida VX2

    59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    Yamaha MT-15 V2

    1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Check Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

    81,001 - 86,051
    Check Offers
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.97 Lakhs
    Check Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Aprilia SR 175

    Aprilia SR 175

    1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Thruxton 400

    Triumph Thruxton 400

    2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Check details