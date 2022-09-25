HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic On Road Price in Robertsganj

21.49 Lakhs Onwards
*On-Road PriceRobertsganj
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Variant Wise Price List

Heritage Classic BS6
₹24.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1868 cc
18.3 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,49,000
RTO
2,14,900
Insurance
45,023
Accessories Charges
21,490
On-Road Price in Robertsganj
24,30,413
EMI@52,239/mo
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Heritage Classic BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l
Ground Clearance
120 mm
Length
2415 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L
Kerb Weight
330 kg
Dry Weight
316 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm

