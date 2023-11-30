Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Heritage Classic BS6

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
23.90 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Key Specs
Engine1868 cc
View all Harley Davidson Heritage Classic specs and features

Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Heritage Classic BS6 Latest Updates

Harley Davidson Heritage Classic falls under Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Heritage Classic BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.90

  • Fuel Capacity: 18.9 l
  • Length: 2415 mm
  • Engine Type: Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
    • ...Read More

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Heritage Classic BS6 Price

    Heritage Classic BS6
    ₹23.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1868 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,49,000
    RTO
    1,71,920
    Insurance
    47,432
    Accessories Charges
    21,490
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,89,842
    EMI@51,367/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Heritage Classic BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    18.9 l
    Ground Clearance
    120 mm
    Length
    2415 mm
    Wheelbase
    1630 mm
    Engine Oil
    4.7 L
    Kerb Weight
    330 kg
    Dry Weight
    316 kg
    Saddle Height
    680 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-130/90-16,Rear :-150/80-16
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Engine Type
    Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
    Stroke
    114 mm
    Max Torque
    155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.5:1
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Displacement
    1868 cc
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    102 mm
    Body Type
    Tourer Bikes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Display
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Heritage Classic BS6 EMI
    EMI46,230 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    21,50,857
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    21,50,857
    Interest Amount
    6,22,961
    Payable Amount
    27,73,818

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Alternatives

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Fat Boy 114 BS6

    18.25 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Harley David... vs Harley David...
    Triumph Rocket 3

    Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black

    18 - 20.95 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Harley David... vs Rocket 3
    Ducati Panigale V2

    Ducati Panigale V2 STD

    17.49 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Harley David... vs Panigale V2
    BMW 2021 S 1000 R

    BMW 2021 S 1000 R 2021 S 1000 R Pro M Sport

    17.9 - 22.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Harley David... vs 2021 S 1000...
    Ducati XDiavel

    Ducati XDiavel Black Star

    17.5 - 22.6 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Harley David... vs XDiavel

    Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details