hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesHeritage Classic [2024] vs Tiger 1200

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Heritage Classic [2024] vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Heritage classic [2024] Tiger 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 27.19 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1160 cc
Power95.1 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
Heritage Classic [2024]
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
STD
₹27.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l20 L
Length
2415 mm-
Ground Clearance
120 mm-
Wheelbase
1630 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
330 kg245 kg
Height
1370 mm1436 - 1497 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm850 - 870 mm
Width
930 mm849 - 982 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16, Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
340.2 km360 km
Max Speed
177 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight? 114Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 56mm stroke; hydraulic preload adjustment200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; beer can coversShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Range Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
29,97,03021,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
27,19,00019,38,990
RTO
2,17,5201,55,119
Insurance
60,51048,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
64,41746,048

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets better refinement with improved low-end traceability, while the reworked seat brings better comfort over long rides
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh
31 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
30 Oct 2024
The updated Tiger 1200 gets over 40 Triumph genuine accessories available as optional extras for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection,
Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
31 Oct 2024
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers