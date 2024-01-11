Saved Articles

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Pro BS6
₹21.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic BS6
₹21.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
136 PS @ 7750 rpm-
Stroke
76 mm114 mm
Max Torque
143 Nm @ 6250 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.5:110.5:1
Displacement
1254 cc1868 cc
Clutch
Oil-lubricated clutch, hydraulically operated-
Cooling System
Air and Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Air-Liquid Cooled, Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Boxer EngineMilwaukee-Eight™ 114
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6
Bore
102.5 mm102 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,57,77623,89,842
Ex-Showroom Price
21,20,00021,49,000
RTO
1,69,6001,71,920
Insurance
46,97647,432
Accessories Charges
21,20021,490
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,67751,367

