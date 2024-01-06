In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs 18.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Multistrada V4 engine makes power and torque 169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm & 125 Nm @ 8750 rpm. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less