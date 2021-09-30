HT Auto
Ducati Diavel 1260 On Road Price in Pasumpon

17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Diavel 1260 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati Diavel 1260 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 19.71 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Diavel 1260 top variant goes up to Rs. 21.42 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Diavel 1260 STD₹ 19.71 Lakhs
Ducati Diavel 1260 S₹ 21.42 Lakhs
Ducati Diavel 1260 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1262 cc
18.0 kmpl
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,70,000
RTO
1,41,600
Insurance
41,484
Accessories Charges
17,700
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Pasumpon)
19,70,784
EMI@42,360/mo
S
₹21.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1262 cc
18.0 kmpl
164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm
