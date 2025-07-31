BSA Scrambler 650 is priced at Rs. 3.45 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
BSA Scrambler 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 652 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.
BSA Scrambler 650 rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Zontes GK350.
Category Average: 647.95 cc
Scrambler 650: 652.0 cc
Category Average: 44.43 ps
Scrambler 650: 45.62 ps
BSA launches Scrambler 650 in the UK for £5,999, featuring modern design and specifications similar to Gold Star 650.Read Full Story
|Max Power
|45.62 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Max Torque
|55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|652 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The BSA Scrambler 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.45 Lakhs.
The BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025, introducing a new addition to the 652 cc segment.
The BSA Scrambler 650 features a 652 cc engine delivering a powerful 45.62 PS @ 6500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The BSA Scrambler 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in the 652 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
