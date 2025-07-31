Scrambler 650User ReviewsImagesAlternativesNews
BSA Scrambler 650 Front Right View
UPCOMING

BSA Scrambler 650

₹3.45 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
4.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Opinions
EMI @ ₹6995/month
Get EMI Offers
Alert Me When Launched

BSA Scrambler 650 Price:

BSA Scrambler 650 is priced at Rs. 3.45 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BSA Scrambler 650?

BSA Scrambler 650 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 652 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BSA Scrambler 650?

BSA Scrambler 650 rivals are Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Zontes GK350.

... Read More Read More Icon

Scrambler 650 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 647.95 cc

Scrambler 650: 652.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 44.43 ps

Scrambler 650: 45.62 ps

BSA Scrambler 650 Latest News

31 Jul 2025

BSA launches Scrambler 650 in the UK for £5,999, featuring modern design and specifications similar to Gold Star 650.Read Full Story

View More

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Scrambler 650.
VS
BSA Scrambler 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Tap here to expand

BSA Scrambler 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.19 - 3.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Zontes GK350

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

BSA Scrambler 650 Images

1 images
View All Scrambler 650 Images

BSA Scrambler 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power45.62 PS @ 6500 rpm
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Max Torque55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine652 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular BSA Bikes

View all BSA Bikes
View all Upcoming BSA Bikes

BSA Scrambler 650 User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Write an Opinion
BEAST with sensible performance.
Hopefully the next BEAST on road & off road, Suspension, Handle is design for better comfort, BSA SCRAMBLER 650 is NEXT.By: Shadaab Razack (Oct 11, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

Scrambler Bikes
Scrambler Bikes Under 4 Lakhs

BSA Scrambler 650 FAQs

What is the expected price of BSA Scrambler 650?

The BSA Scrambler 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.45 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of BSA Scrambler 650?

The BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 15th Dec 2025, introducing a new addition to the 652 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of BSA Scrambler 650?

The BSA Scrambler 650 features a 652 cc engine delivering a powerful 45.62 PS @ 6500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of BSA Scrambler 650?

The BSA Scrambler 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in the 652 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Kinetic Green DX

₹1.11 - 1.17 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

₹73,550
Check Latest Offers

VLF Tennis 1500

₹1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Zelio Gracy Plus

₹54,000 - 83,073
Check Latest Offers

Keeway RR 300

₹1.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Hero eMaestro

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 2025

₹2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesBSA BikesBSA Scrambler 650