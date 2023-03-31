Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 On Road Price in Hanumangarh

98,475 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hanumangarh
Pulsar 125 Price in Hanumangarh

Bajaj Pulsar 125 on road price in Hanumangarh starts from Rs. 98,470. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Hanumangarh. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat₹ 98,470
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Split Seat₹ 1.10 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variant Wise Price List in Hanumangarh

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Neon Single Seat
₹ 98,475*On-Road Price
124.4 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,019
RTO
8,311
Insurance
6,145
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Hanumangarh)
98,475
EMI@2,117/mo
Bajaj Pulsar 125 News

For 2023, the Honda SP125 is OBD2 compliant and gets a new blue paint scheme.
2023 Honda SP125 launched at 85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125
31 Mar 2023
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
16 Nov 2022
There are no cosmetic changes on the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at 89,254
15 Nov 2022
Bajaj Pulsar NS20 now looks sharper because of the new headlamp setup.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster
17 Feb 2024
A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?
9 Feb 2024
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar 125 News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
6 Nov 2021
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
View all
 

