Aprilia RS 660 On Road Price in Bongaigaon

13.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
RS 660 Price in Bongaigaon

Aprilia RS 660 on road price in Bongaigaon starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD₹ 14.00 Lakhs
Aprilia RS 660 Variant Wise Price List in Bongaigaon

RS 660 STD
₹14.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
659 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,00,000
On-Road Price in Bongaigaon
14,00,000
EMI@30,091/mo
Aprilia RS 660 News

The Aprilia RS 440 mimics the styling from the bigger RS 660 supersport and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 rival looks promising indeed
Aprilia RS 440 shows RS 660-inspired face in new teaser. Global unveil tomorrow
7 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 made its India debut ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India scheduled to take place between September 22-24
Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of just 175 kg, which should make for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The bike has been developed in Italy in collaboration with the teams in India
Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 gets ride-by-wire, three-level traction control, three ride modes, switchable dual-channel ABS and a quickshifter as an accessory
Aprilia RS 457 unveiling date for India confirmed, ahead of launch this year
16 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order
Made in India Aprilia RS 457 makes global debut with 47 bhp. KTM RC 390 killer?
7 Sept 2023
