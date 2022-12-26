HT Auto
Home How-to How To Drive An Electric Car In Winter: Top Tips

How to drive an electric car in winter: Top tips

The winter is here. Like internal combustion engine-powered vehicles, electric vehicles, too, face some difficulties with extremely cold temperatures. One of the prominent ones among them is the range drop issue. In extremely cold weather conditions, it is normal for electric vehicles to return fewer kilometres than in summer or any other time of the year. This happens even after the vehicle is normally and fully charged.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 15:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Snowy or icy roads pose a lot of challenges to drivers, while the Ev drivers face some additional challenges. (AFP)
Snowy or icy roads pose a lot of challenges to drivers, while the Ev drivers face some additional challenges. (AFP)
Snowy or icy roads pose a lot of challenges to drivers, while the Ev drivers face some additional challenges. (AFP)
Snowy or icy roads pose a lot of challenges to drivers, while the Ev drivers face some additional challenges.

Interestingly, you may never have noticed, but the fuel efficiency of petrol vehicles too drops in winter, especially in extreme cold weather conditions. Even during very short trips in cold weather, a petrol vehicle could use a bit of extra fuel than other times in the year. For electric vehicles, the lower efficiency translates into a lower range. The range drop in winter for electric vehicles happens because EV batteries work more efficiently when they are warm.

Also Read : How to drive in snow: Important tips

Reduction in the efficiency of the electric vehicle batteries can reduce EVs' range by up to 12 per cent in cold weather. One can prevent the significant drain of the charge from the EV battery by following a couple of important tips. Here are some important tips about driving an electric vehicle in winter.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Pre-warm the car

Pre-warming a car means heating the car while the driver is yet to enter it. This allows the driver to jump into a warm car without doing windshield scraping. Also, it means the driver will not feel the chilly cabin initially. Many modern cars allow this function to be activated remotely using a dedicated app. What's more important is that pre-warming the car will ensure the battery of the EV can be ready to move the vehicle more efficiently. Just ensure that when you preheat or pre-warm the car, it is plugged in because there is no point in drawing energy from the battery, instead from the grid.

Charge when the EV is idle

Try to charge the EV battery overnight, which is usually the time the vehicle sits idle. This would ensure the maximum efficiency of the battery and the vehicle. A battery warms when it charges, allowing you more available energy and range for the day than a battery that is recharged and left cold. A warm battery ensures that regenerative braking works better from the start.

Use regenerative braking

Ensure you use the regenerative braking frequently in cold weather conditions. On a snowy o icy road, where the risk of skids and slides is higher, regenerative braking would ensure the car's speed is in check, and at the same time, it will top up the battery with energy generated while the brake is applied. In fact, regenerate braking works better than ABS braking technology on icy roads. However, regenerative braking is more effective when the battery is warm and not very cold. A cold battery cannot accept as much surplus energy as a warm battery.

Avoid speeding

Speeding may be a thrilling sensation, but for your EV, it means losing more energy than ever. Speeding increases drag for a vehicle, eventually impacting the mileage. Always try to drive slowly and maintain optimum speed in winter, ensuring you use the battery power efficiently.

Drive in Eco mode

Driving an EV in ‘Eco’ mode ensures there is less power being delivered to the drivetrain without stalling the vehicle. The Eco mode means lower torque generation, making it perfect for snowy or icy roads. This will not allow the driver to accelerate much and help to reduce the possibility of wheel spin. Also, it will ensure less drag for the vehicle, resulting in lower pressure on the powertrain. The Eco mode also limits power-consuming features like the heating system, eventually saving energy.

Maintain tyre pressure

Maintaining the optimum air pressure in tyres is a key step to increasing an EV's range, not only in winter but throughout the year. When the temperature falls in winter, tyre pressure may drop by as much as 10 per cent. Less air in the tyres than the requirement means higher drag for the vehicle, which results in higher energy consumption.

How to drive an electric car in winter
Step 1 :

Pre-warm the car

Step 2 :

Charge when EV is idle

Step 3 :

Use regenerative braking

Step 4 :

Avoid speeding

Step 5 :

Drive in Eco mode

Step 6 :

Maintain tyre pressure

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: car care electric vehicle electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India

Trending this Week

Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Alto_CNG_8
These cars could be yours for under 5 lakh
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Hyundai and Kia cars to get a new petrol engine
Hyundai and Kia cars to get a new petrol engine
Goodbye 2022: These top motorcycle launches wooed the riders this year
Goodbye 2022: These top motorcycle launches wooed the riders this year
Goodbye 2022: Top petrol scooter launches this year
Goodbye 2022: Top petrol scooter launches this year
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched this year
Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched this year
How to drive an electric car in winter: Top tips
How to drive an electric car in winter: Top tips

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city