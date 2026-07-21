In 2026 when choosing among the Kia Carnival and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus and Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carnival vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carnival
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Kia
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Mileage
|14.85 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2151 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-