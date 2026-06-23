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Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Innova crysta
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2393 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Creta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPi-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
433 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres65 litres
Length
4300 mm4735 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2750 mm
Height
1635 mm1795 mm
Width
1790 mm1830 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
66 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,82523,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,70019,72,000
RTO
1,21,0702,62,500
Insurance
12,5551,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32650,349
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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