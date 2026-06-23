In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4