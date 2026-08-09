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HomeCompare BikesElegante 150 vs VXL 125

Vespa Elegante 150 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elegante 150 Vxl 125
BrandVespaVespa
Price₹ 1.36 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc124 cc
Power10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa Elegante 150 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L7.4 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg115 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
690 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm200 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
149.5 cc124.45
Clutch
AutomaticCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FISingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,3841,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,9721,30,951
RTO
11,03710,476
Insurance
7,3757,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3613,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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