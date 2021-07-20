Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

KM 4000
Kabira Mobility KM 4000
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
8000 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge-
Motor Power
5000 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
150 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge-
Max Speed
120 kmph80 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,9901,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,9901,50,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9443,224

