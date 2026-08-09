In 2026 Honda Grazia or Okinawa R30 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. R30 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Grazia vs R30 Comparison