In 2023 Hero Xtreme200r or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme200r engine makes power and torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.