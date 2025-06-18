In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12.95 Lakhs
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|91.7 PS PS