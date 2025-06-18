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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS vs XL750 Transalp

BMW F 850 GS vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Price starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS in 3 colours. The F 850 GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
F 850 GS vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs Xl750 transalp
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 12.95 Lakhs₹ 13.11 Lakhs
Mileage24.4 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc755 cc
Power95.17 PS PS91.7 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
Pro
₹12.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L16.9 L
Length
2305 mm2325 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1560 mm
Height
860 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
233 kg208 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm850 mm
Width
922 mm838 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc755 cc
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedWet Multiplate Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Bore
84 mm87 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central WAD spring strutPro-Link rear monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork,43 mmShowa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAEmergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,36,76113,11,313
Ex-Showroom Price
12,95,00011,80,509
RTO
1,03,60094,440
Insurance
38,16136,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,88128,185

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