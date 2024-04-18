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Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs Honda Hornet 2.0

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n250 Hornet 2.0
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.53 Lakhs₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Mileage39.0 kmpl57.35 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc184.4 cc
Power24.5 PS PS16.99 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1342 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm276 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
132 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Clutch
Slipper ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Stroke
61.1 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Bore
72 mm61 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,3071,67,751
Ex-Showroom Price
1,51,9101,45,021
RTO
12,15211,601
Insurance
11,24511,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7683,605

Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
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Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
19 Feb 2025
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
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Latest Videos

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2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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