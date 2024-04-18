In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N250 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N250 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Pulsar N250 vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n250
|Hornet 2.0
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|39.0 kmpl
|57.35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|16.99 PS PS