In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 110
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 69,284
|₹ 93,400
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|115.45 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|8.60 PS PS
|18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS