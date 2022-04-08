Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Warranty
|3 Years, 50000 km
|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|Max Torque
|16 Nm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Hub Motor
|Range
|95 km/charge
|Continuous Power
|3800 W
|Motor IP Rating
|67
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Push Button Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|4080 W
|1500 w
|Battery Ip Rating
|67
|Range (Sport Mode)
|85 km/charge
|Range (Eco Mode)
|95 km/charge
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,00,000
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,00,000
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,149
|₹2,096