In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS