In 2026 Ampere Reo or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at Rs. 59,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Reo up to 70-80 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours.
Reo vs XGT X One Comparison