Tips to Avoid Being Scammed at Petrol Pumps | All Things Auto
Have you ever visited a petrol pump to refuel your vehicle and felt like you might be getting conned? You're not alone. Petrol and diesel are two of the most expensive commodities in India. Unfortunately, short-selling and selling adulterated fuel are common phenomena across the country.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: petrol pump scam petrol pump fraud petrol pump petrol pump scams petrol pump scams caught scams at petrol pump short fuelling at petrol pump petrol pump scams caught on camera petrol pump scam se kaise bache petrol pump scams in india petrol pump scam on camera how you get scammed on petrol pump petrol pump scams caught by police fuel scams all things auto cars automobiles automobile news hidden petrol pump scams in india ht auto petrol pump scam in india
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now