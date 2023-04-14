HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Tips To Avoid Being Scammed At Petrol Pumps | All Things Auto

Tips to Avoid Being Scammed at Petrol Pumps | All Things Auto

Have you ever visited a petrol pump to refuel your vehicle and felt like you might be getting conned? You're not alone. Petrol and diesel are two of the most expensive commodities in India. Unfortunately, short-selling and selling adulterated fuel are common phenomena across the country. 
By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2023, 13:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2023, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: petrol pump scam petrol pump fraud petrol pump petrol pump scams petrol pump scams caught scams at petrol pump short fuelling at petrol pump petrol pump scams caught on camera petrol pump scam se kaise bache petrol pump scams in india petrol pump scam on camera how you get scammed on petrol pump petrol pump scams caught by police fuel scams all things auto cars automobiles automobile news hidden petrol pump scams in india ht auto petrol pump scam in india
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
AutokraftZ Black Uv Sunblock protection with thumb hole Arm sleeves for unisex_2 | New Arm Sleeves |Arm Sleeves For Driving, Cycling, Tennis, Cricket, Football, Golf, Outdoor, Gym, Riding, Sun Protection Cooling Arm Sleeves for Men
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city