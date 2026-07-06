Yamaha’s twin-motor hybrid maxi-scooter plans revealed in new patents

Yamaha has patented a new maxi-scooter, which comes with a hybrid powertrain, combining an internal combustion engine with a battery pack and dual electric motors. Interestingly, this comes at a time when the automakers, including the two-wheeler manufacturers, are working on cleaner powertrain technology, which will be future-proof. Out of all the Japanese auto OEMs, Yamaha has one of the longest histories of concepts combining combustion engines and electric powertrains. The new patent hints that Yamaha aims to take that one step forward.

The new patent images are based on the Yamaha Proto HEV concept that debuted in 2025 and had a twin-cylinder engine. However, the new model gets a single-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors drawing energy from a battery pack. The engine is mated to a CVT unit for transmission duty. The maxi scooter can run on electric power alone, which enables it to run on petrol, electric power and on a combination of both as well. Clearly, the patents describe the scooter as a series-parallel hybrid, which is immensely flexible.

According to the patent images, one electric motor is mounted near the rear wheel and powers the scooter in EV mode while also regenerating energy during braking. The second electric motor is connected to the engine and acts as both a starter and a generator. When the charge level of the battery pack drops, the engine automatically switches on to recharge it without directly driving the wheel. When the petrol engine and both electric motors work together, the scooter delivers maximum performance.

Speaking of the design, the patent images reveal the maxi-scooter is a blend of a conventional scooter and a motorcycle. The patent illustrates the powertrain's fitment in a conventional-looking scooter rather than a more motorcycle-styled Proto HEV that was displayed last year. The patent also suggests that the powertrain and its components can be packaged into a scooter as well as into a motorcycle, which widens the scope of the product lineup for the OEM.

The patent images have been revealed at a time when stricter emissions norms have been fuelling the demand and growth of cleaner powertrain technology. Now, it is to be seen how soon Yamaha brings this technology to the real world.

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