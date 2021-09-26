Yamaha India testing pricing, charging infrastructure factors before EV rollout

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha is taking time and testing water before joining the bandwagon of automakers that are bringing EVs to the Indian market. The two-wheeler company claims that it is closely looking at the developments of factors such as EV charging infrastructure, battery production, pricing etc before entering the electric vehicle segment in the country market, reports news agency PTI.

The company reportedly said that the success of electric vehicles solely depends on the acceptance of consumers at large. The OEM also reportedly claimed that this consumer acceptance can be only achieved with a proper EV charging ecosystem, battery production and swapping infra in pace.

Yamaha Motor India Chairman Motofumi Shitara said that the two-wheeler brand welcomes and appreciates the new EV policies being introduced by state governments to strengthen the demand for electric vehicles.

He also said that despite the EV policies offering attractive subsidies and incentive schemes, there are bigger challenges related to investments. "We are contemplating on factors like pricing, performance, and infrastructure before we roll out any products for the Indian market," he further added.

In the Indian market, the company aims to bridge the gap between EVs and ICE vehicles via hybrid technology. Shitara claimed that Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid are the company's first step towards entering the Indian EV market.

"The hybrid technology with electric power-assist in our 125 cc scooter range is just one of many technological advancements achieved in the field of electric mobility by Yamaha, which we have introduced in the Indian market. With time, we intend to introduce similar technological advancements, eventually entering the EV space," Shitara further added.

In India, only Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company are the two conventional two-wheeler companies that have launched their respective electric scooters. Rest of the Indian e-2W market is dominated by various startups.