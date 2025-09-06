VinFast VF6 and VF7 launched in India, prices start at 16.49 lakh

After a long wait, VinFast has finally launched its two electric SUVs in the Indian market. The smaller one is called VF6 and it is priced at Rs. 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the flagship model, the VF7 will cost you ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both models are already open for a token amount of ₹ 21 ,000, and deliveries are expected to start from . The carmaker is offering free charging and maintenance to its customers until 2028. The panoramic sunroof has also been made complementary with the SUVs

The carmaker is offering a 10-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the VF7 and a 7-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the VF6. Present in 16 countries, VinFast is looking to expand in the Indian market with its forward-looking electric vehicles. The electric vehicles manufactured by VinFast in India will be exported to multiple countries in the South Asian region.

VinFast VF6 Line-up

The VF6 will be offered in three trims:

VF6 Earth: Single motor with 174.3 bhp and 250 Nm, capable of 468 km (ARAI) range.

VF6 Wind: Single motor with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, capable of 468 km (ARAI) range. The VF6 Wind can do 0-100 kmph in a claimed time of 8.9 seconds.

VF6 Wind Infinity: Specifications remain the same as the VF6 Wind, the VF6 Wind Infinity gets an added edge-to-edge panoramic sunroof.

The VF7 comes with multiple battery packs and variant configurations:

VF7 Earth: 59.6 kWh battery, single motor with 174.3 bhp and 250 Nm, capable of 438 km (ARAI) range.

VF7 Wind: 70.8 kWh battery, single motor with 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, capable of 532 km (ARAI) range. The VF7 Wind can do 0-100 kmph in a claimed time of 9.5 seconds.

VF7 Sky: Dual-motor AWD producing 348.6 bhp and 500 Nm, with a slightly shorter range of 510 km (ARAI). The VF7 Sky can do 0-100 kmph in a claimed time of 5.8 seconds.

Which features are key on the VinFast VF6 and VF7 SUVs?

The SUVs utilise vegan leather on the dashboard, and trims and metal inlays to give it a premium touch. The gear selector is piano-inspired switches, there is an acoustic windshield, and 90-watt Type-C charging ports. Other features include 8-way power adjustable seats, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with modern connectivity options, all four anti-pinch windows, driver distraction warning and much more. The SUVs also get modes like Pet Mode and Camp mode, along with an intelligent virtual assistant.

Local Production in Tamil Nadu

VinFast will assemble both SUVs at its upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The two models are positioned differently: the VF6 will cater to mass-market electric SUV buyers, challenging the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE.06. The VF7, meanwhile, is aimed at a higher segment, competing with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

Expanding Dealer Network

As part of its entry strategy, VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups to set up 32 outlets across 27 cities in its first phase. The focus will initially be on major urban centres and EV hubs including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Further expansion will cover Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Vadodara, and Goa.

Strategic Alliances for Ecosystem Development

To strengthen its after-sales and charging infrastructure, VinFast has announced collaborations with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure. These partnerships will deliver real-time access to charging networks, AI-driven vehicle diagnostics, and integrated digital solutions, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for customers.

Commitment to Sustainability

Reinforcing its focus on green mobility, VinFast has teamed up with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech company specialising in battery recycling, recovery of rare metals, and repurposing of end-of-life batteries. This collaboration underlines the brand’s long-term vision of building a sustainable and circular EV ecosystem in India.

