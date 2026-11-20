Bajaj Auto appears to be preparing another update for its Pulsar range, with an updated version of the Pulsar NS125 recently spotted testing. The latest test mule indicates that the entry-level sporty motorcycle could soon receive a TFT instrument cluster, bringing it in line with several other models in the manufacturer's portfolio.

The motorcycle seen testing features a TFT display along with revised switchgear. The new instrument console is expected to support Google Maps navigation mirroring, a feature that has gradually made its way across Bajaj's updated Pulsar line-up.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 could get a TFT-equipped top variant

The addition of a TFT console is likely to be the biggest change on the updated NS125. Bajaj first introduced this display on the Pulsar N160 SS and has since extended it to models such as the Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, NS200 and N250 SS.

The latest test mule is expected to be the range-topping version of the NS125. Bajaj could continue offering the existing variants with a negative LCD instrument display, while positioning the TFT-equipped version above them.

The new TFT cluster is a bit laggy to use but comes with a lot of information.

Engine and mechanical components likely to remain unchanged

There are no major mechanical changes evident on the test motorcycle. The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is expected to retain its 124.45cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The braking and suspension hardware also appears to have been carried over. The motorcycle continues with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, while its suspension setup comprises a conventional telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. It is also expected to retain the existing perimeter frame.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar RS200 spotted with USD forks, 5-inch TFT display ahead of launch

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Expected price and launch

The current Bajaj Pulsar NS125 range starts at ₹99,622, while the ABS-equipped variant is priced at ₹1.06 lakh. The introduction of a TFT-equipped version could push the price higher, particularly if Bajaj positions it as a new range-topping variant.

Bajaj Auto has not announced an official launch date or confirmed the specifications and pricing of the updated motorcycle yet. More details are expected as the launch approaches.

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