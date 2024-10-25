TVS Raider 125 sales cross the 1 million mark since launch

The TVS Raider 125 has been a strong seller since its first arrived in 2021 and the sports commuter has now crossed the one million sales mark. TVS Motor Company announced the development with the launch of the new Raider iGO, the sixth variant to join the motorcycle’s lineup. TVS revealed that the Raider 125 crossed the one million sales milestone in the “shortest period".

TVS Raider 125 Sales In 3 Years

According to the latest wholesale data by SIAM, the TVS Raider 125 has sold 10,07,514 units so far since its launch in September 2021. The manufacturer sold 212,941 units between April and September in FY2025, in addition to 787,059 units sold until FY2024. Notably, the Raider was the brand’s bestselling motorcycle in FY2024 and its third-best seller after the Jupiter and XL 100 models.

The TVS Raider's success has built the new sports commuter segment with newer rivals like the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Hero Xtreme 125R

The TVS Raider’s success also made way for more sports commuters to enter the segment. Hero MotoCorp introduced the Xtreme 125R earlier this year, while the newest entrant to the segment is the Bajaj Pulsar N125 which promises to grab a chunk of the pie in the 125 cc sports commuter category.

TVS Raider iGO Launched

TVS introduced the new Raider 125 iGO variant to commemorate the sales milestone of the motorcycle. Priced at ₹98,389 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Raider iGO comes with a ‘Boost Mode’ that brings iGO Assist technology to the motorcycle. The feature provides a 0.55 Nm of torque boost improving acceleration by a small margin with 0-60 kmph coming up in 5.8 seconds. Moreover, TVS claims that the new iGO helps improve fuel efficiency by up to 10 per cent.

The new TVS Raider iGO is available in the new Nardo Grey paint scheme with red-finished alloy wheels. The bike also features an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and features like voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, call alert and notification management.

Power on the new TVS Raider iGO comes from the 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled motor tuned for 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

