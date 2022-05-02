HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Ntorq 125 Xt Launched At 1.02 Lakh, Comes Loaded With Tech. Check Details

TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at 1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details

The TVS Ntorq 125 features a new paint scheme, called Neon Green that makes it stand out from other variants in the line-up. It has been priced at 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 11:39 AM
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at price of ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at price of ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at price of ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at price of ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq 125 XT scooter in the country at 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes loaded with latest technology features and gets the SmartXonnectTM connectivity platform with a hybrid TFT and LCD console. It comes with more than 60 new connectivity features such as ‘SmartXtalk’ - Advanced Voice Assist and ‘Smartxtrack’ for social media alerts, news and weather features.

The Ntorq 125 XT scooter's first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly. The scooter also features the TVS IntelliGO technology with start-stop function. Another key feature is its new lighter and sportier alloy wheels that enable it to deliver enhanced performance while saving fuel.

(Also read | TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem)

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT scooter's first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly.
The TVS Ntorq 125 XT scooter's first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly.
The TVS Ntorq 125 XT scooter's first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly.
The TVS Ntorq 125 XT scooter's first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹ 66,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹ 67,503 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The list of connected features on the scooter do not end here. The TVS Ntorq 125 XT scooter also lets riders track food delivery status, a feature seen on a two-wheeler in the country for the first time. It also comes with new traffic time slider screens that lets the riders take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal.

The TVS SmartXonnectTM platform is a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with the TVS Connect mobile App, available on both Android and iOS. Riders can enjoy a convenient interface while also having the option to customize the interface for more personalization. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO-related carbon saving screen that users can share with their friends and family.

On the mechanical front, the scooter comes with a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air-cooled, race-tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

In terms of styling, the scooter is adorned by a new paint scheme called Neon Green that makes it stand out from other variants in the line-up.

 

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Ntorq 125 XT TVS Ntorq Ntorq 125 XT TVS Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to ₹10000
Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to 10000
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand
In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain
In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at ₹1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details
TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at 1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city