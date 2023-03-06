HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Hlx Motorcycles Sell 30 Lakh Units Globally In 10 Years. Details Here

TVS HLX motorcycles sell 30 lakh units globally in 10 years. Details here

TVS HLX series motorcycles have sold a total of 30 lakh units globally across 54 countries, claims the homegrown two- and three-wheeler manufacturer. The automaker has said that this milestone is the fastest one achieved in 17 months. Also, the company sold these 30 lakh units globally in ten years after the motorcycle was launched in 2013.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS HLX motorcycle series was first introduced in 2013.
TVS HLX motorcycle series was first introduced in 2013.
TVS HLX motorcycle series was first introduced in 2013.
TVS HLX motorcycle series was first introduced in 2013.

The TVS HLX series motorcycles include models like TVS HLX Plus, TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150, TVS HLX 150 X, TVS HLX 150 DISC, and TVS HLX Gold. The automaker claims to have accomplished the mobility demands of rural and semi-urban consumers in countries across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America with the range of TVS HLX models.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp partners with Zero Motorcycles for premium electric motorcycles

The two-wheeler giant also claimed that the HLX series has a growing demand as it has been enabling last-mile connectivity in Africa, where these motorcycles are widely used as taxis providing transportation and connectivity to millions of passengers every day.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹72,065 - 91,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apachertr310 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ronin
225.9 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Creon
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking about the milestone achievement, K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, said that this milestone is an acknowledgement of the customer’s preference for the company's products across geographies. “We are delighted that our leading global brand, TVS HLX has achieved the landmark sales milestone of 3 million units across global markets. This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue delighting our customers with superior products that complement with robust customer satisfaction initiatives. This milestone is an acknowledgement of the customers’ preference for our products across geographies. We thank our customers for their continuous support and trust reposed on the brand over the years," he added.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business at TVS Motor Company, said that with TVS HLX, the company built a brand that is synonymous with durability and performance while ensuring continuous product improvement. “The milestone is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and highlights our strong production and network capabilities. With TVS HLX, we built a brand that is synonymous with durability and performance while ensuring continuous product improvement. TVS HLX is a testimony to the customer insight driven product development. We remain committed to bring quality products, provide the best after-sale services and easy availability of genuine parts for our customers across the markets," he added.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS HLX TVS HLX Plus TVS HLX 125 TVS HLX 150 TVS HLX 150 X TVS HLX 150 DISC TVS HLX Gold
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city