TVS Apache crosses 7 million sales; RR 310 delivered as 7 millionth bike

TVS Motor Company has crossed the 7 million sales milestone with its Apache motorcycle range. The company has delivered the 7 millionth Apache to a customer today, with a black Apache RR 310 being the milestone motorcycle. The latest milestone comes in the 20th year of the Apache brand. Of the 7 million motorcycles sold so far, 2 million were added in just the last two years.

Apache adds 2 million sales in two years

For context, the Apache range crossed 5 million cumulative sales in 2023 and reached the 6 million mark in 2025. The latest figure means another one million motorcycles have been sold since then. The Apache range currently includes motorcycles across different segments, starting with the RTR 160 and extending up to the fully faired RR 310. TVS also sells Apache motorcycles in more than 90 countries.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces up to 38 hp and 29 Nm of peak torque. It gets a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter, multiple riding modes, cruise control, and a 5-inch TFT instrument console. The fully faired motorcycle also gets adjustable suspension and is priced from ₹2.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : TVS Motor posts highest-ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units in Q1 FY27, June sales rise 47%

Apache owners group has over 5 lakh members

The company has also shared a few other numbers alongside the 7 million sales milestone. The Apache Owners Group currently has more than 500,000 members worldwide, while TVS says it has over 65 million customers globally. The Apache range has its roots in TVS Racing, which has been active for more than 44 years. The Apache brand itself was introduced 20 years ago and has since expanded into a wider range of naked and fully faired motorcycles.

TVS currently ranks as the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer globally. The company will mark the 7 million sales landmark with the customer delivery of a black Apache RR 310 today.

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