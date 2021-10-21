Superhero fan? 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man edition launched

Yamaha Motor Brazil has revealed a new and exclusive Iron Man edition of its popular MT-03 naked street motorcycle in the market of Brazil. The motorcycle comes painted with a new superhero-inspired colour scheme. Apart from the update to the cosmetics of the bike, there is no other change.

Help us with your basic details! Choose city +91 | Choose city Choose city Choose city By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy View Offers Dear Name Please verify your mobile number. +91 | Choose city Enter OTP Couldn't verify the OTP.

It's either expired or it's incorrect. Resend OTP Submit OTP We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

(Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155-based Force 2.0 scooter launched: Top highlights)

The bike gets a swanky colour combination of red and golden that appears similar to the suit of Marvel's superhero Iron Man. At the headlamp, the bike gets Marvel’s Avenger’s logo, while the ‘MT’ lettering has been added to the tank extensions. The fuel tank of the street naked offering gets a decal with Iron Man’s helmet. In addition to this, the company has also added golden rim tapes on the bike's 17-inch alloy wheels.

Save for the styling updates there is no other tweak on the bike which continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine responsible for delivering 42bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The engine is married to a six-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

The suspension kit on the motorcycle includes 37mm upside-down forks for the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. For the stopping power, Yamaha has given the motorcycle a 298mm front disc and 220mm rear disc brake.

(Also Read: Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season)

This limited edition of the Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man has only been introduced in Brazil currently at a premium over the standard model. It may not be launched in India anytime soon.