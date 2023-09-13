Yamaha India introduces 2023 MotoGP Edition across its range. Check out

Published Sep 13, 2023

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter

The 2023 MotoGP Edition on the R15M & MT-15 gets the livery on the tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels inspired by the Yamaha MotoGP bikes

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi gets the MotoGP livery all over the body panels 

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R15M MotoGP Edition is priced at 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 MotoGP Edition is priced at 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The 2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi MotoGP Edition is priced at 93,330 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Yamaha will also introduce the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition at a later date 

There are no changes to the mechanicals on either motorcycle or scooter

The 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range will be offered in limited numbers and only at the premium Blue Square outlets

