Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0 and Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter
The 2023 MotoGP Edition on the R15M & MT-15 gets the livery on the tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels inspired by the Yamaha MotoGP bikes
The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi gets the MotoGP livery all over the body panels
The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R15M MotoGP Edition is priced at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 MotoGP Edition is priced at ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The 2023 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi MotoGP Edition is priced at ₹93,330 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Yamaha will also introduce the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition at a later date
There are no changes to the mechanicals on either motorcycle or scooter