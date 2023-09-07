Yamaha is giving out 100 tickets for Bharat MotoGP: Here's how you can win one

Yamaha Motor India has announced that they will be offering a chance to owners and fans to win a ticket to MotoGP. Additionally, the winners will get a unique opportunity to meet and greet the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders along with other Yamaha goodies. Winners will be chosen through three types of contests. The contest has been running since March 2023 and has received a response from over 30,000 participants. The brand will select 100 winners from the contests.

The engagement strategy comprises of three contests – Predict and Win, Own and Win and Participate and Win. The first contest - ‘Predict and Win’, challenges the racing instincts of all Yamaha enthusiasts and motorsports aficionados, where participants must guess the position of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders. The second contest is designed for the new Yamaha vehicle owners, who are simply required to click pictures of their latest Yamaha two-wheeler deliveries from any of Yamaha Blue Square dealerships and, post them on Instagram with the hashtag YamahaRacingContest.

As part of ‘The Call of The Blue campaign’ by the brand, the third one – ‘Participate & Win’ - invites the Yamaha riding community also known as Blue Streaks. Participants are encouraged to take pictures/ videos at Yamaha events such as Track Day and COTB Weekend and post them on Instagram with the hashtags - YamahaRacingContest, COTBTrackday and COTBWeekend.

In other news, Yamaha is planning to launch the R3 in the Indian market. A few Blue Square showrooms have also started accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycle. The dealerships are charging anything between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000. The motorcycle will launch by the end of this year in the Indian market and will be sold via Blue Square dealerships.

Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It churns out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

