HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Yamaha Is Giving Out 100 Tickets For Bharat Motogp: Here's How You Can Win One

Yamaha is giving out 100 tickets for Bharat MotoGP: Here's how you can win one

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 15:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Yamaha Motor India has announced that they will be offering a chance to owners and fans to win a ticket to MotoGP. Additionally, the winners will get a unique opportunity to meet and greet the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders along with other Yamaha goodies. Winners will be chosen through three types of contests. The contest has been running since March 2023 and has received a response from over 30,000 participants. The brand will select 100 winners from the contests.

Image used for reference only.
Image used for reference only.

The engagement strategy comprises of three contests – Predict and Win, Own and Win and Participate and Win. The first contest - ‘Predict and Win’, challenges the racing instincts of all Yamaha enthusiasts and motorsports aficionados, where participants must guess the position of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders. The second contest is designed for the new Yamaha vehicle owners, who are simply required to click pictures of their latest Yamaha two-wheeler deliveries from any of Yamaha Blue Square dealerships and, post them on Instagram with the hashtag YamahaRacingContest.

As part of ‘The Call of The Blue campaign’ by the brand, the third one – ‘Participate & Win’ - invites the Yamaha riding community also known as Blue Streaks. Participants are encouraged to take pictures/ videos at Yamaha events such as Track Day and COTB Weekend and post them on Instagram with the hashtags - YamahaRacingContest, COTBTrackday and COTBWeekend.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Xsr125
₹1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Xsr155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Xsr155
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha R7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R7
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Wr155r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Wr155r
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Fz 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz 25
₹ 1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Nmax 155
₹1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships

In other news, Yamaha is planning to launch the R3 in the Indian market. A few Blue Square showrooms have also started accepting unofficial bookings for the motorcycle. The dealerships are charging anything between 5,000 and 25,000. The motorcycle will launch by the end of this year in the Indian market and will be sold via Blue Square dealerships.

Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It churns out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 15:39 PM IST
TAGS: Monster Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Yamaha MotoGP

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
54% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,379 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 300 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.