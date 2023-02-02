Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%

Royal Enfield reported its sales for the month of January 2023 and the company’s cumulative sales (domestic + exports) stood at 74,746 units, registering a 27 per cent increase in volumes year-on-year. In comparison, the motorcycle maker sold 58,838 units in January 2022 with the low baseline being a result of a recovering market in the post-pandemic era.

Domestic sales continued to be dominant with 67,702 units sold last month, a hike of 36.2 per cent over 49,726 units sold in January 2022. Exports for the same period declined from 9,112 units, registering a drop of 22.7 per cent over 7,044 units sold a year ago.

Speaking about the performance in January 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “We have begun the new year with encouraging performance in the domestic market. Super Meteor 650, our most awaited cruiser, which was launched last month across India and Europe has received an exceptional response and initial bookings have been promising."

