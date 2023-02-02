HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Registers 27% Growth In January 2023, Exports Drop By 22%

Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%

Royal Enfield reported its sales for the month of January 2023 and the company’s cumulative sales (domestic + exports) stood at 74,746 units, registering a 27 per cent increase in volumes year-on-year. In comparison, the motorcycle maker sold 58,838 units in January 2022 with the low baseline being a result of a recovering market in the post-pandemic era.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2023, 12:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield continues to positive run on the sales front and recently launched its new flagship - Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield continues to positive run on the sales front and recently launched its new flagship - Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield continues to positive run on the sales front and recently launched its new flagship - Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield continues to positive run on the sales front and recently launched its new flagship - Super Meteor 650

Domestic sales continued to be dominant with 67,702 units sold last month, a hike of 36.2 per cent over 49,726 units sold in January 2022. Exports for the same period declined from 9,112 units, registering a drop of 22.7 per cent over 7,044 units sold a year ago.

Also Read : 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 first ride review: Another winner for RE!

Speaking about the performance in January 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “We have begun the new year with encouraging performance in the domestic market. Super Meteor 650, our most awaited cruiser, which was launched last month across India and Europe has received an exceptional response and initial bookings have been promising."

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 12:11 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield sales auto sales two wheeler sales
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features
Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar updated with new safety features
Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%
Royal Enfield registers 27% growth in January 2023, exports drop by 22%
In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept is a convertible from future
In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept is a convertible from future
Nissan Max-Out is a convertible with Tron effect
Nissan Max-Out is a convertible with Tron effect
Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen
Nissan Max-Out Convertible concept looks like straight from a computer screen

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city