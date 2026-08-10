Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 10 Aug 2026, 12:27 pm
Follow us on:

If you have been planning to buy a retro-modern roadster and the Hunter 350 and Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive guide comparing the monthly EMI these two motorcycles will command.

Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility

The ⁠Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Triumph Speed 400 are two popular retro-modern roadsters in the Indian two-wheeler market. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes as a budget-friendly roadster carrying the value-for-money legacy of the trustworthy brand name Royal Enfield. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 promises nearly double the power of the Hunter 350. It commands a higher price tag as well, compared to the Hunter 350.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Honda CB350RS ₹ 1.97 - 2 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Hornet 2.0 ₹ 1.45 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS iQube ₹ 1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor ₹ 1.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450X ₹ 1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero XPulse 200 4V ₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility

If you have been planning to buy a retro-modern roadster and the Hunter 350 and Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive guide comparing the monthly EMI these two motorcycles will command.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.38 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Triumph Speed 400
₹2.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹3,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹1.64 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,300/ month
Check Eligibility
QJ Motor SRC 250
₹1.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS Ronin
₹1.26 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
₹1.30 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the minimum and maximum ex-showroom prices of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which are 137,640 and 171,077 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 comes priced at 234,140 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months. The rate of interest for this calculation has been considered as 9.5%.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Factory Black 137,6409.5%24 months 6,320
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Moonshot White 171,077 7,855
Triumph Speed 400 234,140 10,750

According to the calculation, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will command a monthly EMI between 6,320 and 7,855, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 will command a monthly EMI of 10,750.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2026, 12:27 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Triumph Speed 400
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
at ₹1,900/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score