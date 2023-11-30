Planning to buy a new motorcycle? Here are top 5 stunning machines to consider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Buying and owning a motorcycle is a dream for many. India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and the majority of the motorcycle buyers in the country are gradually inclining towards various premium products from multiple brands that come with higher displacement engines. Over the last few years, the country witnessed a rise in demand for premium motorcycles that come priced well above ₹1 lakh and equipped with a wide range of features and advanced technologies.
The design of motorcycles in India too has witnessed a drastic change over the last decade. Gone are the days when motorcycles used to come with retro themes or mundane styling. Modern motorcycles come with a sleek and bold design that grabs attention. They offer highly superior performance and come equipped with a host of features and advanced technologies.
Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
Here are the top five stunning motorcycles in India that you can consider if you are planning to buy a new model.
Royal Enfield Continental GT is one of the above 500 cc engine-powered motorcycles from the iconic two-wheeler giant. Priced at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the retro-themed Royal Enfield Continental GT is a neo-retro cafe racer motorcycle. Powering this motorcycle is a highly powerful 648 cc twin-cylinder, air/oil-cooled parallel twin engine shared with the Interceptor 650. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm torque.
KTM is an Austrian bike manufacturer specialised in making high-performance motorcycles. The brand has tasted pretty good success in India with its Duke and RC series of motorcycles. The most affordable motorcycle from the brand is the Duke 125, which draws influence from the bigger siblings like the Duke 200 and Duke 390. Priced at ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM Duke 125 is powered by a 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, fuel-injected engine that generates 14.30 bhp power and 12 Nm torque.
TVS is not as popular as the Hero MotoCorp or Royal Enfield. Its sales numbers too are not as massive as Hero MotoCorp. However, it is one of the few homegrown two-wheeler manufacturers in India that has been constantly impressing us with its range of sporty and high-performance motorcycles. The Apache RR 310 comes as the brand's flagship model in the Apache series. This fully faired bike comes with a superbike vibe and shares the mechanical components including the powertrain with the BMW G 310 R. Powering this bike is a 312.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that kicks out 33.53 bhp power and 27.3 Nm torque.
Yamaha R15 V4 is an affordable sportsbike with full fairing. Currently, in its fourth generation, the Yamaha R15 V4 comes with design influence from bigger bikes of the Japanese brand. Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155 cc liquid-cooled, SOHC engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 18.14 bhp of peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque. The bike comes priced at ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW G 310 GS is a stunning-looking adventure motorcycle available in India. This bike comes with a sharp and aggressive design and sports a host of advanced technology-driven features. Priced at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom), this bike is powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder, water-cooled engine. The adventure motorcycle is capable of churning out 34 bhp peak power and 28 Nm of maximum torque.