Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

English actor, Jason Statham recently posted images of him with the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on Instagram. He did not write any caption but he did tag Royal Enfield. Jason was posing with the Continental GT 650 which was finished in a Mr. Clean shade. As of now, it is not known whether the actor famous for his roles in movies such as the Fast and Furious franchise, The Transporter franchise and Beekeeper has purchased the motorcycle or not.

Apart from Mr. Clean, the Continental GT 650 is offered in Slipstream Blue, Apex Grey, Dux Deluxe, Rocker Red and British Racing Green. In the Indian market, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced between ₹3.19 lakh and ₹3.45 lakh. It sits above the Interceptor 650 in the lineup which costs between ₹3.03 lakh and ₹3.31 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

Powering the motorcycles is a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine that gets a 270-degree firing order. The motor develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear while braking performance comes from a 320 mm single front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes get dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield has two more 650 cc motorcycles in its portfolio. There is the Shotgun 650 which is made for people who want to customize their motorcycles and then there is the Super Meteor 650 which is a proper highway cruiser. Both these motorcycles cost more than the Continental GT 650.

The manufacturer will soon be expanding its portfolio with a new motorcycle which is expected to be called ‘Interceptor Bear’. It will be a heavily reworked version of the Interceptor 650. It will come with a two-in-one exhaust that will help in saving weight, there would be spoked wheels wrapped in chunky dual-purpose tyres. There would be few other changes as well such as new tail lamp and turn indicators, a new handlebar along with a new seat.

