Norton Motorcycles announces 6 bikes in next 3 years, confirms India arrival

British bike maker Norton Motorcycles , owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, has announced its expansion plans and the company is all set to bring six new bikes to the market over the next three years. The iconic British brand announced its growth plans at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as it sets off into a new era under the Indian two-wheeler giant’s leadership.

The iconic British brand announced its growth plans at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as it sets off into a new era under the leadership of TVS Motor

Norton Motorcycles: 6 New Bikes in 3 Years

TVS has committed 200 million Pounds towards Norton Motorcycles across the life of the investment in new product development, R&D, engineering and more. The company will begin rolling out its new range of performance motorcycles with the first of the six new offerings set to hit the international market next year. The company also appointed Richard Arnold, as the Norton Executive Director. He was the former CEO of Manchester United Football Club. Dr Robert Hentschel has been appointed as the new Executive Director & CEO of Norton Motorcycles.

Also Read : TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles introduces ‘One of One’ customisation program.

Norton will expand its presence with an initial focus on the US, Germany, France, Italy and India

Speaking about Norton’s plans, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director - TVS Motor Company, said, “Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world."

Norton will expand its presence with an initial focus on the US, Germany, France, Italy and India. The new performance motorcycles will be built at the company’s facility in Solihull, UK. The company also showcased its one-of-one V4SV inspired by Steve Hislop’s ‘White Charger’ at the Goodwood Hillclimb.

TVS-Norton Motorcycles

Speaking about the decision, Dr Robert Hentschel, Executive Director & CEO, said, “The investment in research and development and leadership has us positioned to take six exciting products to countries across the world, with world-class quality and scale, spelling another epoch of success in the Norton story. Our focus on design, drivability and details will maximise the exciting opportunity for Norton and those new customers that choose one of our motorcycles."

TVS announced its acquisition of Norton Motorcycles back in 2020 for ₹153 crore amidst the latter’s financial troubles. The acquisition saw Norton honour its commitment to customers which included heavily re-engineering the Commando and V4 platforms and the fulfilment and delivery of orders for customers who booked before the acquisition.

First Published Date: